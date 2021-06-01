Research by travel insurance provider Battleface has found that 960 out of 2,000 (48%) Brits would holiday in Spain this summer - with 41% of respondents willing to quarantine on their return to the UK.

According to the study, 64% of 18-34 year olds and 52% of 35-54 year olds are considering the trip to Spain.

Other top destinations identified in the report are Italy and Portugal with 46%,Greece with 45% and France with 42%.

Outside of Europe, 37% of respondents said they would "contemplate" a holiday in the US.

All of these countries are currently on the government’s amber list for international travel, meaning travellers are required to take a Covid test and self isolate on their return to the UK.

The study claims 19% of respondents would be prepared to put up with an enforced hotel quarantine for 10 days at the cost of £1,750, which is the current requirement for red list countries.

Katie Crowe, director of Communications for Battleface, said: "The great news is that as expected, there is still a huge appetite for international travel this summer. It’s clear from our research that the vast majority of Brits are willing to be fully vaccinated in order to travel internationally.

"It’s reassuring to hear today that the UK government is planning to make overseas summer holidays a reality for fully vaccinated Britons. As always, we continue to give travellers peace of mind by providing travel insurance that doesn’t quit when circumstances change."