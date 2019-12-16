Dutch railway operator, Netherlands Railways (NS), said the move would increase total seat capacity to a level comparable with 20 to 25 flights. Each Eurostar train has capacity for 900 passengers.



While services between London and Amsterdam run direct, passengers have long had to return via Brussels for security and immigration checks.



However, new timetables that came into effect at the weekend will allow these checks to take place at Dutch Eurostar stations – Amsterdam Central and Rotterdam Central.



This is expected to cut the journey time between Amsterdam and London from five hours to four, and from Rotterdam to three hours 15 minutes in the spring, pending a new treaty involving the UK, France, Belgium and the Netherlands



Now, NS wants to increase the current three daily Eurostar services between London and Amsterdam, via Rotterdam, to four next year and five in 2021, and believes if the expansion is a success, more services could be added "in the long term".