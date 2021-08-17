A negative result from a PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel will also be required.

After arriving in Nevis, visitors must “vacation in place” for four days in a government-approved hotel.

British Airways is set to resume flights to St Kitts and Nevis from Gatwick on 3 October.

Following two consecutive services departing on 3 and 10 October, BA will then operate twice-weekly departing Wednesdays and Saturdays from 16 October.

Jadine Yarde, chief executive of the Nevis Tourism Authority, said the UK was one of the island’s top source markets, adding how and she “cannot wait” to welcome British visitors again.

“During the pandemic, whilst keeping the island’s people safe has been the priority, we have taken time to develop and improve Nevis’ tourism products and introduce some exciting new activities for the return of international travellers.

“We are eager to delight all incoming visitors with our refreshed offering, with something to suit every type of traveller. Whether they are seeking an adventurous escape or a luxurious wellness retreat – Nevis will offer an authentic and memorable experience.”