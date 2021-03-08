The Caribbean island of Nevis has pledged to reopen to British tourists from 21 May, and is promising a wider range of health and wellness experiences when it does.

A new #JustBeNevis campaign will aim to encourage visitors to embrace the Nevis way of life through a range of activities set against the island’s natural landscapes.



These include a four-hour hike up and down Nevis Peak; bathing in the island’s hot springs; spas offering healing techniques from Africa and India; and massage treatments.



Health, wellbeing and fitness experts, meanwhile, have pulled together new specialist programmes, including new yoga and exercise classes to suit all activity levels; guests can work with the island’s experts to tailor their wellness needs.



To complement this offering, chefs are focusing their attentions on local delicacies and specialities to offer a wide range of fresh fish dishes and fruit.