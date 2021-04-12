TTG Media has enlisted the opinions of industry leaders in the launch of The Travel Industry Awards 2021 by TTG, in association with Virgin Atlantic.

An advisory board of eight senior leaders across a range of sectors is being consulted on plans for the event, taking place this year on 30 September at Magazine London, with the first meeting held last month.

TTG Media CEO Daniel Pearce said: “As we launch The Travel Industry Awards by TTG, we want to ensure that we listen to the industry, take their opinions onboard and create an event that resonates with them.

“The Travel Industry Awards by TTG looks to give companies and individuals the chance to re-establish their brands as among the most trusted in travel with both the industry and consumers, and we want to ensure the industry is with us on that journey.”