Aer Lingus Regional will be run by a new operator

Aer Lingus Regional could fly again this winter, with the preferred bidder to take over the franchise contract finalising its licence and securing aircraft.

Emerald Airlines is expected to sign contracts soon, according to the Irish edition of The Independent.

Emerald, owned by former Aer Lingus executive Conor McCarthy, is due to replace the collapsed Stobart Air, which operated as Aer Lingus Regional.

MCarthy told the newspaper he hoped to secure an Air Operator Certificate by September. Emerald’s first two propellor aircraft are being prepared in Exeter, the newspaper said, and pilots are being trained.

Talks are underway to establish bases at Dublin, Cork and Belfast, with an ambition to feed 200,000 passengers a year to Aer Lingus’s transatlantic services from Dublin.