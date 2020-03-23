The company, founded by former Funway Holidays managing director Melissa Tilling, allows clients to donate to a charity of their choice when they book – at no extra expense to them – as well as reinvesting profits into good causes. Charitable Travel covers the donation out of its commission from the supplier.

Charitable Travel will launch in late April this year “despite the current market situation”, offering customers a wide range of holidays, hotels, flights and ancillary products.

It said it wants to be “ready to support charity when demand for worldwide travel inevitably returns”.

Of the partnership with JustGiving, Tilling said: “Once our customer has confirmed their holiday, cruise or travel arrangements with our reservations team we will invite them to click through to our bespoke donation platform, created by the experts at JustGiving, to donate an amount equal to 5% of the price of their travel arrangements to the charity of their choice – at no extra cost to them.

“Our donation site will offer the same flexible and easy to use JustGiving functionality to make a donation. Once the 5% donation is confirmed we will deduct the same amount from the customers holiday price, meaning the customer has the holiday they want, made a donation to a great charity and spent no more money.”

JustGiving’s director, sales and partnerships, Marshall Simmonds, added: “The combination of the travel industry, an underlying social and charitable purpose and an effective mechanism for fundraising through JustGiving makes Charitable Travel a powerful opportunity for travel consumers wanting to make a real difference in personal giving at no extra cost when they book holidays, flights cruises and hotels.”

Tilling further added: “JustGiving as a ‘tech-for-good’ partner quickly embraced our vision and the whole team have been extremely perceptive on ways to maximise the efficiency and reach of our customer fundraising proposition. We have some great plans together and I am thrilled to have such a great name in giving on our side and on board with travel for good.”