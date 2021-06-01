New start-up airline Hans Airways plans to begin flights to India in the autumn.

The venture, which takes its name from the Sanskrit for swan, said it was “nearing completion” of obtaining an Air Operator Certificate from the CAA.

A spokesperson said final negotiations were underway for two aircraft, after which CAA test flights could take place and an AOC obtained.

Hans plans to operate a two-class Airbus A330-200 with 281 seats, including 73 in premium economy. It has not yet disclosed which destinations it will fly to or where from, although Birmingham is thought the most likely UK airport.

The airline’s chief executive Satnam Saini previously ran Monarch charters to India.

“He is using that experience, but going one stage further, this time with a UK AOC,” said the spokesperson.

Hans Airways lists Birmingham, London, Milan and Paris as destinations on its website. The spokesperson said it was “ultimately” planned to offer services to India from Europe.

The venture’s non-executive directors include former Austrian Airlines chief executive Peter Malanik and Authentic Travel Company managing director Jane Middleton.