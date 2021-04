Direct Barcelona flights from Newcastle will get under way in July (Credit: Ken Cheung / Unsplash)

Newcastle airport is set to gain a new Barcelona air route this summer.

Vueling will operate twice-weekly flights to the city’s El Prat airport, starting in July.



Flights, which are on sale now, will operate on Wednesdays and Sundays.



Fares lead in from £28pp one-way, with flights available through to the end of October.



Announcing the route on Monday (27 April, Newcastle gave local agents a shout-out – encouraging passengers to book with their local agency.