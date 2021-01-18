Canarian Airways will replace some of the islands' lost capacity

A new airline launched by the Canary Islands’ hotel associations has begun operations.

Canarian Airways is designed to lessen the islands’ dependence on foreign carriers for year-round connectivity and protect its tourism industry.

The brand will be operated by Spain’s One Airways, initially using a single ex-Atlantic Airways Airbus A320.

It will concentrate on links with the mainland, although Spanish business publication Merca2 said flights to Glasgow and Cardiff were under consideration.

