A new airline launched by the Canary Islands’ hotel associations has begun operations.
Canarian Airways is designed to lessen the islands’ dependence on foreign carriers for year-round connectivity and protect its tourism industry.
The brand will be operated by Spain’s One Airways, initially using a single ex-Atlantic Airways Airbus A320.
It will concentrate on links with the mainland, although Spanish business publication Merca2 said flights to Glasgow and Cardiff were under consideration.
