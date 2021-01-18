Race said the group wanted to leverage the sales potential of the Shearings brand

Liam Race has been appointed chief executive of the newly-formed Leger Shearings Group of escorted coach tour companies.

Race, who joined Leger Holidays in 2017 as commercial manager before stepping up to commercial director in 2019, takes over from Ian Henry, who will move into an executive chair role.



Before to his move to Leger, Race, held roles with Apollo Direct, Alpharooms and Clickstay, although immediately prior to his arrival, he held a variety of roles across pricing, procurement, purchasing and digital marketing with electronics retailer Maplin.



In December 2019, Race, along with finance director Andrew Oldfield and operations director Chris Plummer, took a 30% stake in Leger.



The Yorkshire-based firm acquired the Shearings brand in June 2020 following the collapse of Specialist Leisure Group.



“Ian Henry has been an inspirational mentor to me and has successfully led Leger Holidays for many years, including during these challenging pandemic times," said Race.



"When I committed to the company, by acquiring a stakeholding a year ago, the intention was for me to step up and Ian to be less involved in the day-to-day running of the company, and that time has now come.



"I have learned so much from Ian, and am pleased that in his new role as executive chairman, the Leger Shearings Group will continue to benefit from his exceptional strategic thinking.”