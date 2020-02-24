A group of 44 MPs and peers have written to Sunak demanding he dramatically cut the tax on outbound flights.



The letter said the tax makes “no economic or political sense”; acts as a barrier to economic growth; and makes a number of routes financially unviable.



“We are competing in a global market for businesses and investors, and we are held back by our current levels of APD,” said the group.



Sunak replaced Sajid Javid earlier this month and will deliver his first Budget speech on 11 March.



APD is currently charged at £13 on short-haul economy seats and £80 long-haul, rising to £26 on short-haul business or upper seats and £176 long-haul.



The call has been welcomed by Airlines UK, the trade body for UK registered airlines, which also wrote to Sunak calling on him to consider addressing “the damaging impact” of APD.



Airlines UK’s letter was co-signed by chief executive Tim Alderslade, and the bosses of a handful of the UK’s largest carriers including Steve Heapy (Jet2.com), Shai Weiss (Virgin Atlantic) and Willie Walsh (BA parent IAG).