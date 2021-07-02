“Agents will be critical to the cruise sector’s return – we won’t do it without them,” Ben Bouldin, the newly appointed chair of Clia UK and Ireland and Royal Caribbean vice-president EMEA, tells TTG confidently.

“There are too many protocols and requirements, too many changes and nuances, and too much adversity in the world right now for us not to need those complexities explained clearly by an agent,” he says.

Meeting over Zoom the day after it was announced he would be taking up the role of chair, and speaking alongside Clia UK and Ireland director Andy Harmer, Bouldin describes the new position as “a real honour”, having only joined the travel sector eight years ago.

His ringing endorsement of agents’ resilience and expertise is fitting, given the obstacles navigated by those in the UK cruise sector in recent weeks.

An eleventh-hour ban on ship calls by the Scottish government and an extension of capacity limits after the 21 June “Freedom Day” postponement, which could potentially run for much of July, brings Bouldin to agree the latest twists present a “tricky” start to the UK’s first summer “seacation” season, although he offers a measured outlook.

“For sure, it’s tricky – but the past year has been very tricky,” he says. “We know not to take anything for granted and be pragmatic about the situation we’re in.

“When the country had to slow down its exit from restrictions, we understood and recognised it was likely, and probably before we were told we could have guessed the 1,000-passenger cap would remain in place.”

OVERCOMING HURDLES

“Active discussions” are taking place with the Department for Transport over whether the current guest capacity restriction “is at the right level”, Bouldin explains, while he says talks are also ongoing with Scottish authorities, adding: “I’m sure there’ll be some movement shortly.”

Such hurdles are things he and Harmer appreciate will continue to occupy the association’s focus and that of its more than 50 member lines in the coming weeks and months.

“As we all adjust to these new regulations, new surroundings and situations, there will be bumps along the way,” says Harmer. “But being at the table to explain to government the challenges we would face is really important.”

It seems Clia’s changing of the guard has come at an apt time as the sector looks to ease its way past simply returning – we’re speaking just over a month after domestic cruising in England restarted – to thriving once more.