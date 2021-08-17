Taggart said he planned to carry 15,000-20,000 passengers next year, and would target a younger age group than the traditional coach tour demographic.

“We want to position ourselves as not simply the home from home for the traditional coach traveller," he continued. "My sustainability curve has really accelerated over the past year, so it is an opportunity to match the two – unless you are going on your bike or walking, there is no other more climate-friendly way to go on holiday.”

Taggart said Toureasy had “first mover advantage” but admitted there was nothing to prevent others copying the carbon neutral offer. “If we are the catalyst, I don’t mind.”

Open to agents

Toureasy will use partner coach and hotel operators but will not initially brand the vehicles. Taggart said: “We expect to work with partners that take sustainability seriously, it will be a central theme of working with Toureasy.”

Its first festive programme will be sold mainly direct, with a lead in of £79 for a two-day tour. “We are open to working with agents that want to work with us, but it’s a difficult time for the industry,” Taggart said. “We have a concern around financial protection of agents, particularly as furlough winds down. We may not start working with them until 2022.”

He said future sustainability goals depended on developments to replace diesel powered vehicles but admitted there were obstacles: “There is research around hydrogen. Hydrogen buses are fine, but they have a very short range. Coaches are a different proposition.”