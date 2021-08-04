Held at the Leonardo Royal hotel in St Pauls on 23 September, the CTO’s Caribbean Showcase aims to “encourage new relationships and promote diverse product” on offer across the destination’s islands and resorts.

More than 20 buyers - including Virgin Holidays, Blue Bay Travel, dnata and Kuoni - have already registered to meet with suppliers such as Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica and Saint Lucia.

Buyers wishing to attend the showcase and suppliers interested in exhibiting can find information by visiting: www.caribbean.co.uk/trade

All buyers and suppliers will have the opportunity to network during a pre-dinner drinks reception, which will be followed by a three-course meal and a prize draw - giving away trips to the Caribbean.

TTG Media has been named the CTO’s official media partner for the event and pieces highlighting the buyers and sellers will be appearing in the coming weeks.

Colin Pegler, CTO UK and Europe chair, said: “It has been an extremely challenging 18 months; however, the Caribbean has come back even stronger and we are keen to show buyers all the improvements that have been made.

“We want to ensure the Caribbean remains authentic and aspirational whilst adhering to health and safety requirements.”