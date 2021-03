Wizz will launch Birmingham-Larnaca flights on 17 May

Birmingham is set to gain a new route to Cyprus this summer.

Wizz Air has announced plans to launch flights to Larnaca from Birmingham in May.



The new twice-weekly route will get under way on 17 May, operating on Mondays and Friday.



It grows Wizz’s route network at Birmingham to 11.



Wizz will operate the route using an Airbus A321neo aircraft.



Fares lead in from £36.99pp one-way, excluding checked baggage.