The average salary for a new UK travel job increased during the first six months of 2021 to £29,717 according to C&M Travel Recruitment’s half-year travel salary index.

The figure was up by 2.57% compared with the first half of 2020, and by 5.29% when compared against the same period in 2019.

C&M, though, reports the increase came "almost solely" as a result of an increase in the proportion of higher-paid executive roles (those paying £40,000 and above).

These positions accounted for 20.9% of all placements during the first half of 2021.

Salaries for standard travel jobs, those paying up to £40,000, fell by 2.47% compared with the rate during the first half of 2020.