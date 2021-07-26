A new study has highlighted widening disparity between rates of pay for lower-ranked travel roles versus executive roles, despite an overall increase average travel salaries.
The average salary for a new UK travel job increased during the first six months of 2021 to £29,717 according to C&M Travel Recruitment’s half-year travel salary index.
The figure was up by 2.57% compared with the first half of 2020, and by 5.29% when compared against the same period in 2019.
C&M, though, reports the increase came "almost solely" as a result of an increase in the proportion of higher-paid executive roles (those paying £40,000 and above).
These positions accounted for 20.9% of all placements during the first half of 2021.
Salaries for standard travel jobs, those paying up to £40,000, fell by 2.47% compared with the rate during the first half of 2020.
Barbara Kolosinska, director of C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment, described the first half of 2021 as a "mixed picture" for travel salaries.
"While the overall figure has increased, this is almost solely due to an increase in the number of higher-paid senior placements, with the average new job in travel actually seeing a small fall in pay," she said.
"However, considering the difficulties that our industry has faced over the last year or so, it’s reassuring to see that not too much has changed regarding salaries."
C&M reported that the total number of travel job placements in the first six months of 2021 was down by 53% from the first half of 2020 and by 83% from 2019.
However, when comparing figures for April to June 2021, placements have risen since the same time last year, although are still down by 74% from the same months in 2019.