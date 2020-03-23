New dates have been fixed for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, which had been due to take place this summer.
The Olympic Games, originally due to take place during July and August, will now be held between 23 July and 8 August 2021.
The Paralympic Games, meanwhile, which had been due to start in late August, will now take place between 24 August and 5 September 2021.
Both events were postponed last week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Tokyo 2020 will continue to be the official name for the Games, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.
"We can master this unprecedented challenge," said IOC president Thomas Bach on Monday (30 March).
"Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel."
Abta held its 2019 Travel Convention in Tokyo, which beyond its scheduled programme more broadly highlighted Japan as a tourist destination with the Games approaching.
It follows the postponement of other a major sporting and cultural events set to feature in the 2020 travel calendar including Euro 2020 and the 2020 Glastonbury Festival, its 50th anniversary, both of which will have been provisionally pushed back to next year.