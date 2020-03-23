The Olympic Games, originally due to take place during July and August, will now be held between 23 July and 8 August 2021.



The Paralympic Games, meanwhile, which had been due to start in late August, will now take place between 24 August and 5 September 2021.



Both events were postponed last week due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.



Tokyo 2020 will continue to be the official name for the Games, the International Olympic Committee has confirmed.