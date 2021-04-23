AquaMouse will be the first Disney attraction at sea

Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship will feature the first Disney attraction at sea, the line has announced.

The 4,000-passenger Disney Wish will launch on June 9 2022, with a season of three and four night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral.

AquaMouse will debut onboard the line’s newest ship and will “bring to life the adventures of ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’ animated shorts like never before,” the line said.

The water ride will send passengers through 760 feet of winding tubes suspended above the ship’s top decks, with guests seated in two-seater ride vehicles.

Elsewhere the line promised “more pools, more deck space and more dining”.