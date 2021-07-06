New domestic services from Birmingham have begun, with routes to Newquay and Jersey now in operation.

EasyJet will run both twice a week, with Newquay operating on Tuesday and Saturday and Jersey on Wednesday and Sunday. One-way fares to both destinations are from £22.99.

Tom Screen, Birmingham airport aviation director, said: “It is great to see easyJet launch these two domestic routes this weekend to Newquay and Jersey from Birmingham airport. This popular seaside destination of Newquay is a short flight away and is a firm favourite for Midlanders.

"We also see the launch of easyJet’s Jersey service. Jersey is a popular destination for beach lovers, with stunning scenery and famous for its food that will delight all.

“Booking with easyJet and travelling through Birmingham airport means that customers have the confidence of great customer service but the reassurance of a Covid-19 safe and secure environment.”