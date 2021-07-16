The 1,338-guest ship, formerly MS Amsterdam and purchased last summer, has been in lay-up in Scotland for 10 months while the 20-year-old vessel underwent refurbishment.



Bolette is named after the great, great grandmother of company chairman Fred Olsen Junior.

Following sea trials, Bolette is due to receive guests on 16 August.



Peter Deer, the brand’s managing director, said: “Our crew in Rosyth have been working incredibly hard to refurbish the ship, to bring it in line with our brand and add those Fred Olsen touches that we are so well known for.”



Bolette is the second of two new ships to sail with Fred Olsen this summer, following Borealis’ maiden voyage on 5 July.