More flights and packages to Antalya aimed mainly at golfers have been added by Jet2holidays for March next year.

Extra departures to the Turkish destination from Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle airports will operate in March 2022. Flights include carriage of up to 22kg of golf clubs for £1.

Jet2 describes the Antalya region as “a rising star in the golfing world”, with 14 courses in the resort of Belek. In recent years, the region has staged a host of European tour events as well as the Turkish Open.

The operator will run up to four weekly services to Antalya from Glasgow, and up to three a week from Edinburgh and Newcastle.