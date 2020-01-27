The premises, in Lynch Wood near the former Cook head office, has been established in addition to the trade-only operator’s Swansea and Birmingham locations, following a “record-breaking” 2019, and as it looks to continue expanding.



Initially up to 20 staff will be taken on in reservations, offline support, sales support, product and other functions at the Peterborough location, with the brand keen to hear from those interested in joining the team, no matter what the role.



“Although our head office is at a great location in Birmingham we’re open minded to remote working and virtual teams, and with Thomas Cook’s collapse we thought long and hard about what we could do for Peterborough,” head of tour operations Dave Green – a former Cook director himself – told TTG.



“When we put the word out the interest was overwhelming, with nearly 9,000 reactions on each of my LinkedIn posts. If someone’s got the right CV, we want to hear from them”.



Meanwhile JTA Travel has just launched three new trade-only customer-facing brochures – Summer Sun, Far and Away and NeedACruise Worldwide Cruises.