The Alfred& by Kuoni collection – named after the brand’s founder Alfred Kuoni – is available to customers through Kuoni stores and independents, as well as direct.

The new division is backed by a six- strong team of Asia experts who have all lived, studied or travelled extensively in Japan, Asia or Vietnam.

Cambodia will join the collection next. “Kuoni is reaching further into the ultra-specialist market, initially with Asia," the operator said.

"Since Journey Latin America was acquired in 2018 [by Der Touristik UK], sales through Kuoni stores have grown."



Rather than directing customers to book online the Alfred& website is intended to "initiate a conversation with an expert".



Japan has been the biggest seller so far, Kuoni said.