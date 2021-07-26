Details of what the new airline will look like will be unveiled on 10 August.

Norse Atlantic plans to fill the gap on transatlantic services left by Norwegian, which earlier this year announced it would quit long-haul in order to avoid bankruptcy.

Norse Atlantic has secured six Boeing 787-9 aircraft, increasing its fleet to 15. All are ex-Norwegian aircraft, with the latest secured on 16-year leases.

Bjørn Tore Larsen, Norse founder and chief executive, said: “We very much look forward to welcoming customers on both sides of the Atlantic on board these state-of-the-art aircraft as soon as demand for transatlantic travel resumes”.

Norse’s backers include two former Norwegian executives, one of them Norwegian’s founder Bjorn Kjos. It plans to offer flights from the UK and has begun recruiting staff here.