More Life VIP is aimed at the 18-34s and features Dubai, Mykonos and Ibiza, with Malta and Marbella due to be added this summer. It is the latest venture from Nathan Cable, who set up Party Hard in 2004.

More Life VIP’s target audience is generation Z travellers (18-24s) and millennials (25-34s). A survey of 300 adults within this age group by More Life VIP in April led the operator to offer its initial three destinations, with Bali and the Maldives also on the demographic’s wishlist.

The operator’s general manager Aine McKenna said: “Through our exclusive deals with our partner hotels, we can offer More Life VIP customers exclusive rates and preferential offers such as upgrades and little surprises throughout their trip with us.

“It’s the details that go a long way and really make you feel like a VIP. Influencers are also important to gen Z and millennial travellers, and we’ll be working with the artists, DJs, athletes and luxury lifestyle influencers that really resonate with our customers.”

“It’s positive to note that gen Z and millennials are eager to travel this year with 84.2% looking at travel within the next six months. The luxury traveller has a higher disposable income, they are going to be the first people to travel but we’re mindful that price will be a big determining factor as to whether people travel or not this year.”

Sample packages include seven nights’ bed and breakfast at Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel in August; from £1,033pp from Gatwick. A week’s bed and breakfast at W Dubai, The Palm, in October, is from £1,481pp flying from Gatwick and from £1,630pp including yacht charter.