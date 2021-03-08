New luxury rental bookings platform launches for agents

Recently launched and ready for action, luxury rental bookings platform Onee Luxury Travel has been designed to make travel agents’ jobs easier. The online B2B marketplace exists to connect these travel professionals with high-end hideaways all around the world; to ensure they can provide their customers with a choice of exclusive escapes for even the highest of spenders.

Specialising in the elite rental market, Onee Luxury Travel opens doors. The platform allows agents to forge new, direct relationships and partnerships with property owners they may not have previously had access to, in a market that has previously been more focused on B2C. Now, with Onee Luxury Travel, any agent – from high-street luxury retail to homeworkers – can source, vet and book luxury rentals from the marketplace’s global supplier base for their existing clients, or, reach out to new customers with the opportunity and try to expand business in the process.

Onee Luxury Travel prides itself on this niche, as well as the platform’s efficiency and streamlined processes, and its ability to support travel professionals in making their businesses more digitally minded.

Spoilt for choice

Offering everything from mountainside chalets in Switzerland and stylish beach boltholes in Mexico to penthouses in Dubai, Onee Luxury Travel’s portfolio of more than 330 options means agents can check out pools, ocean views, home cinemas, house rules and videos showcasing the property’s best angles. But it’s not only customers who benefit from choice, because with the platform guaranteeing commission and allowing custom profit margins, agents have flexibility too.