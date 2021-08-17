Holiday Extras asked more than 330,000 consumers when they next planned to go away using its weekly email campaign.

While 39,000 planned an August holiday, the most popular month this year was September – with more than 45,000 respondents planning a break.

A majority 58% of those who have already been abroad this year are planning to do so again before the end of 2021.

Of those who travelled in 2020, half intend to venture abroad in the last remaining months of this year.

The extended summer holiday trend looks set to continue for the rest of 2021, with 16% of those questioned planning to escape the UK in November and December.

Holiday Extras’ Seamus McCauley said: “With the nation waiting for yet another travel announcement this Thursday, it’s interesting to get an up-close view of the country’s holiday booking plans for the rest of 2021.

"With many holidaymakers waiting until next month to travel internationally, we’re now expecting September to be the main event of the year.”