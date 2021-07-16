Commercial director Keating’s promotion will see him assume responsibility for revenue generation in a number of the Canadian carrier’s online markets, including Croatia, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain, as well as the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Haiti.



Keating will be responsible for devising commercial strategies in all these markets, which all includes sales and marketing activity across all distribution channels.



Joseph Adamo, Air Transat chief sales and marketing officer, said: “Adrian has led our UK and Ireland operation with great skill, building brand awareness and sales prior to the pandemic, and effectively managing the many challenges that have followed. I know he will bring this expertise and commercial acumen to the new markets for which he now has responsibility.”



Air Transat plans to resume flight operations "gradually" starting 30 July. Its winter 2021/22 flight programme will offer flights to nearly 50 destinations throughout the Caribbean, Mexico, central and southern America, the United States and Europe.



Keating added: “I look forward to building commercial strategies that will capitalise on our proven appeal as a leisure carrier and consumer demand to return to travelling as soon as circumstances permit.”