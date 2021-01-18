January should be the busiest time of year for travel’s SMEs, which include thousands of travel agents and tour operators. They should be making headlines for setting new sales records.

Instead, news bulletins are dominated by government ministers urging Brits to think carefully about whether to book their summer holidays – or simply not book at all.

The travel industry is hugely supportive of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, and fully accepts drastic action must be taken to protect lives.

But 11 months into this crisis, the industry is effectively still closed down, with zero dedicated financial support. In excess of 164,000 jobs are at risk – likely many more.

Today, the #SaveTravel manifesto, led by TTG Media, is urging government to publish a roadmap out of this crisis, calling specifically on ministers to:

, this time with representation from industry bodies. We are also calling for greater collaboration across the government departments, including the Home Office and the Treasury, as well as the Department for Transport; and Commit to dedicated financial support for the travel industry, including an extended furlough scheme tailored for travel, if it is unable to restart. The government has effectively shut an entire sector down, with zero dedicated financial help. Thousands of jobs are going to be lost without it. This isn’t a prediction, it’s a fact.

We are calling on everyone in travel, everyone with an interest in or passion for travel, everyone with a stake in travel, to support this urgent call by clicking the link below and signing our petition.

Click here to sign the petition

(Note: TTG originally intended to launch this petition using parliament’s official petitions portal. However, we were informed that due to Covid it may take several weeks for the petition to be approved – we wanted to push for urgent government support now, not in a few weeks’ time).