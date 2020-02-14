TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
New tourism minister appointed amid reshuffle

17 Feb 2020by Franki Berry

The government has appointed a new tourism minister amid a cabinet reshuffle. 

Nigel Huddleston has taken over as tourism minster
Nigel Huddleston has taken over as tourism minster

Nigel Huddleston has taken over from Helen Whately to be the new Parliamentary under secretary of state for sport, tourism and heritage in Boris Johnson’s government.

 

He will have responsibility for the Commonwealth Games, gambling and lotteries, and tourism and heritage.

 

“UKinbound warmly welcomes and congratulates the new secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport The Rt Hon Oliver Dowden MP and Nigel Huddleston MP as the new tourism minister," said Joss Croft, chief executive of UKinbound. "The association looks forward to working with both ministers."

 

Oliver Dowden has been appointed secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport and has overall responsibility for the department.

Croft added: “In 2018, the inbound tourism industry generated nearly £23 billion of export earnings for the UK economy but the industry still needs the government to continue its intervention and support, if it is to advance its delivery of world class experiences for international visitors and deliver jobs and growth across the whole of the UK."

“There are some significant challenges ahead this year as the industry copes with the impact of the Coronavirus, and the concerns of industry to resource businesses after 31 December. It is vital that the Government’s new immigration policy allows tourism and hospitality businesses to have continued access to overseas nationals with foreign language skills, and to help plug labour shortages across the UK in key tourism hotspots, ensuring businesses can grow.”

 

