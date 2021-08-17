The number of new candidates searching for travel jobs has risen to its highest level in more than three years, according to the latest figures from C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment.
The total number of job seekers in July 2021 exceeded every month since March 2018, and was 51% above the figure from June 2021, which was the previous best month since the onset of the pandemic.
Last month’s figure was also up by 90% from the number of new candidates seen in June 2019. Total new job vacancies in July was more than double the previous pandemic-high set in June 2021.
C&M also reported a "big jump" in the number of people being placed in new travel jobs as July’s figures rose by 57% from June. This was the highest monthly total since February 2020.
Speaking about the stats, Barbara Kolosinska, director of C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment, said the company has seen a "positive upward trend for a number of months".
"This is the first time in a year and half that we have seen candidate and vacancy numbers both rise above their pre-pandemic averages and that’s truly wonderful to see after so many tough months," she added.
"Many travel companies have recently begun recruiting again in order to cope with increased levels of demand, and it’s very encouraging to see that increasing numbers of travel candidates now feel confident enough to look at their careers and assess the great opportunities available to them in our industry."