The total number of job seekers in July 2021 exceeded every month since March 2018, and was 51% above the figure from June 2021, which was the previous best month since the onset of the pandemic.

Last month’s figure was also up by 90% from the number of new candidates seen in June 2019. Total new job vacancies in July was more than double the previous pandemic-high set in June 2021.



C&M also reported a "big jump" in the number of people being placed in new travel jobs as July’s figures rose by 57% from June. This was the highest monthly total since February 2020.