New travel vacancies increased for the fifth consecutive month in March, with more than double the number of new travel roles created last month compared to March 2020.

C&M Travel Recruitment and C&M Executive Recruitment said the total number of new jobs created in March was "easily the highest total" since the first impacts of the pandemic a year ago.



"[It] means the number of new travel vacancies has now increased for five months in a row," said C&M.



New travel vacancies remain 74% down on March 2019 levels, though, which C&M said was indicative of how far the travel industry yet has to go before achieving a full recovery.



However, the March 2021 figure for new jobs was down by only a "relatively light" 18% compared with the same month last year, the end of which was C&M noted was "severely impacted" by the onset of Covid-19.



March candidate numbers were down 2% month-on-month, and remain down a quarter on where they were last March.