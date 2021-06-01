Seaventure's 2022 programme will include sailings from Dublin and stops in Edinburgh and Belfast (Credit: Viva Cruises / TravMedia)

Viva Cruises’ new expedition ship, the 164-guest Seaventure, will sail from Dublin next April, calling in Edinburgh, Belfast and several Nordic cities.

The line on Wednesday (2 June) revealed Seaventure’s 2022 programme, which runs from April to October exploring northern and western Europe, as well as the Arctic.



Besides Dublin, there will be departures from Bremerhaven, Tromso and Reykjavik.



Viva’s seven-night Coastal Magic itinerary will depart Dublin on 16 April 2022, sailing along the Irish coast to Belfast and onwards to Edinburgh, with further stops in Spitsbergen – Norway’s most northerly Arctic archipelago.



Seaventure has been designed to be able to access smaller, more remote harbours, with a fleet of 14 zodiacs available to allow guests to explore smaller ports and other sights.