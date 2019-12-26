At the time of publication, more than £47,500 was donated to a GoFundMe page set up by another cabin crew member, Stephen Paul Crook.

It has almost smashed its £50,000 target in just 18 hours.

The three BA crew members have been named as Rachel Clark, 20; Joe Finnis, 25; and Dominic Fell, 23.

There is also a 25-year-old woman who remains in a serious condition in hospital.

All the money raised will be distributed equally to each family affected and go towards bunches of flowers for the three British Airways cabin members’ funerals.

One commenter on the page said: "Simply tragic. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of these beautiful angels xxx."

Dnata confirmed to Sky News one of its lorries had been involved in a collision on 31 December.

