New York City is planning a $30 million marketing campaign to help the destination’s tourism industry recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

NYC & Company chief executive Fred Dixon and the city’s mayor Bill de Blasio have announced the “largest ever” marketing campaign for the destination, which will launch in June.



The plan was announced at a “NYC Reawakens” event designed to mark the start of the city’s “tourism comeback”.



Dixon said: “As the ship turns toward tourism recovery, we’re pleased to present ‘NYC Reawakens’ as a call to action to encourage visitors and meetings delegates to plan and visit the five boroughs this year and experience the city’s unmatched energy, excitement and dynamism.”



New York City is predicting that it will attract 36.4 million visitors during 2021, which would be more than half of the 66.6 million tourists seen in 2019. Around 110,000 hotel rooms in the city are set to available to book by the end of this year.