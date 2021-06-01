NYC & Company is set to host its first trade education campaign for the UK and Irish market since the pandemic

NYC & Company, New York’s tourism marketing organisation, is set to host its first trade education campaign for the UK and Irish market since the pandemic.

Representatives from NYC & Co and ten New York partners will provide updates on the destination’s reopening with tourism products across the city’s five boroughs.

The three-day “sales mission” – running 15-17 June – sees NYC & Co host a virtual destination showcase, sales calls, one-on-one meetings and a product development session.

Participating partners include Broadway Inbound, CityPass, Empire State Building Observatory, Hudson Yards, The Marmara Park Avenue and The Museum of Modern Art.

As part of the destination showcase, Good Morning Britain’s entertainment reporter Richard Arnold will host a New York-themed quiz, with the chance to win a trip to the Big Apple.

In 2019, New York welcomed a record 1.27m British visitors, the city’s top international source market, as well as 289,000 Irish tourists.

The city is forecasting 36.4 m visitors in 2021, recovering more than half of 2019 visitor volume.

As of May 19, most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted with businesses open at 100% capacity with social distancing measures in place and following federal mask-wearing guidelines.

Reginald Charlot, managing director, tourism market development at NYC & Co, said: “The UK and Irish travel trade have always been critical to the success of New York City tourism.

“As we await the ‘green light’ for the restart of travel, we look forward to updating these important audiences on NYC’s continued reawakening and to reintroducing them to the countless world-class experiences the five boroughs have to offer.”