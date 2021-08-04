The country’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, is expected to make an announcement on the government’s approach to the reopening of the country on Thursday (12 August).

New Zealand is currently closed to most international visitors and all arrivals must undergo a two-week isolation period in a government-run facility.

About 1.25 million people in the country have received their first jab and just over 750,000 people are fully vaccinated.

The Guardian reports a group of six scientific experts recommended that once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out, the country can begin to slowly admit more travellers, without needing to attend a quarantine facility.

New Zealand is currently on the UK government’s green list for travel, meaning travellers do not have to quarantine on their return to the country, regardless of their vaccination status.