Like many countries, New Zealand has been placed on lockdown to limit the spread of the Covid-19 infection.



However, the Foreign Office (FCO) confirmed on Thursday (2 April) the country’s domestic travel ban has been lifted for foreign nationals seeking to leave the country.



Britons in New Zealand though are advised to leave as soon as possible, or otherwise find somewhere "to stay put" while restrictions on inbound and outbound travel remain.



"On 2 April, the New Zealand government announced foreign nationals in New Zealand can now use public or private transport to travel to the airport in order to connect with international flights to their home country," said the FCO.



"Domestic travel must only be undertaken for the purpose of reaching the airport, and foreign nationals must have a ticket for an outbound international flight before leaving their location."



The FCO added: "Those who want to return to the UK soon should take account of the fast moving situation and plan accordingly. However, flight availability is extremely limited.



"If you have, or can find, somewhere to stay in New Zealand, you may wish to consider staying put for the period of New Zealand’s lockdown."