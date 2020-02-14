The operator’s new commercial services team will be on hand five days a week to assist agents and reps, based out of its London head office.



Head of trade sales Richard Forde said the move underlined the operator’s commitment to agency sales.



"After a strong start to 2020, thanks in no small part to sustained sales growth with commercial partners, Newmarket has announced their new commercial services team," said Newmarket.



"Based at the company’s head office in London, the team will be available five days a week to provide dedicated support to travel agents and reps out on the road."



Forde added: “2020 has started very promisingly for us, particularly in terms of agency sales. Investing in the new commercial services team shows how much we value this side of the business.



"We hope that with the extra support afforded them by the new team, commercial and agency sales will continue 2020 exactly as they have begun.”

Pictured (L-R) are: Danielle Carroll; Zareen Ruhomally; Richard Forde; Vicky Cooper; and Zoe Cowlard