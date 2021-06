Balkan Holidays has appointed Andy Jones its new head of product and commercial, bringing 35 years travel industry experience to the role.

Jones joins Balkan from Newmarket Holidays where he worked for more than 25 years, latterly as the operator’s air and cruise product director.



Prior to joining Newmarket, Jones worked for Cosmos Holidays.



He will oversee all product and commercial activity at Balkan, and has been tasked with growing the specialist’s product range and passenger carryings.