Meanwhile, there are concerns Border Force officials have been told to be more lax about travellers’ Covid credentials, and claims Spain’s traffic light status will not be upgraded imminently.

Here are all the main national press reports affecting travel on Wednesday (21 July).



Fears for travellers as NHS errors leave double jabbed without Covid passports

Some holidaymakers have found their second vaccination has not been recorded on the NHS app because vaccine centre staff simply failed to press ‘save’ or inputted data incorrectly. GPs have warned of large volumes of requests to make corrections. (The Telegraph)

Border officials ‘to stop Covid checks on green and amber arrivals’

Arrivals in England from green and amber list countries no longer face checks as to whether a passenger locator form has been completed if the computer system fails to find one. Electronic gates will no longer refer passengers to Border Force staff, an internal memo has revealed. (Evening Standard)

Spain ‘unlikely’ to go on amber-plus list

Ministers have insisted Spain is unlikely to be added to the amber-plus list imminently, sources have said. However, they left open the possibility of imposing stricter measures if rates continue to rise. (The Daily Mail)

Covid restrictions ‘back in three weeks’ if rates soar

Sage scientists have warned ministers to be ready to reimpose measures to prevent a late summer crisis in hospital admissions. Boris Johnson has been warned to act in the first week of August to prevent the NHS being overwhelmed by the end of that month. (The i)

Anger as half of Australia back in lockdown

More than 13 million Australians are under lockdown after South Australia became the third state to impose restrictions due to the Delta variant. Victoria and New South Wales are already under strict measures, with residents confined to their homes for seven days. (BBC)

Spanish police to staff Gibraltar border, insists EU

Spanish border guards could be sent to Gibraltar for the first time in more than 300 years under post-Brexit proposals from the EU. Changes to an original agreement with Britain and Spain would mean Spain taking a greater role at the border between the two territories. (The Times)