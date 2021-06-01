The requirement for Brits to show a Covid vaccination certification to enter Malta has sparked confusion for the trade and clients

British travellers to Malta will now be able to use the NHS app as proof of Covid vaccination, the country’s health minister has clarified.

The requirement for Brits to show a Covid vaccination certification to enter Malta has sparked confusion for the trade and clients since plans were announced on Friday (25 June).

Maltese authorities had said on Tuesday (29 June) only a paper version of the NHS Covid letter would be accepted - having previously stated a day earlier that the NHS app would be permitted.

TTG is awaiting confirmation from the Malta Tourism Authority.