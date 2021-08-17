The airline association has announced that travellers with the UK NHS Covid Pass or EU Digital Covid Certificate can upload these vaccination status certificates to Iata Travel Pass, which can also be used to access Covid-related travel information and create an electronic version of their passport.

The travel pass allows this information to be shared with airlines and border control authorities as a way of proving a traveller’s vaccination status. It is currently being trialled by a host of airlines around the world, including British Airways and Virgin Atlantic in the UK.

Nick Careen, Iata’s senior vice-president for operations safety and security, said: “Covid-19 vaccination certificates are becoming a widespread requirement for international travel.

“Handling the European and UK certificates through Iata Travel Pass is an important step forward, providing convenience for travellers, authenticity for governments and efficiency for airlines.”