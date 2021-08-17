According to The Guardian, "gaps" in the UK government’s application to Brussels have led to the delay.

Approval would see the information held on the NHS app automatically recognised across the EU’s 27 member states allowing travel and access to hospitality venues where vaccine proof is required.

The UK government applied to link up to the EU’s digital certificate on 28 July, The Guardian reports, but the European Commission has reportedly held off from giving approval until it receives "extra technical information" from Whitehall.