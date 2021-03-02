The Department for Transport has promised the Global Travel Taskforce, reconvened to explore how international travel can be restarted safely this summer, will continue to engage the travel sector before it reports to government on 12 April.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps chaired the first meeting of the new taskforce on Tuesday (2 March), which the DfT said was attended by several government departments, along with "industry bodies, transport operators and travel agencies".



However, no independent travel agencies feature on a full list of attendees supplied to TTG by the DfT; the list, broken down by government department and mode of transport, comprises 31 businesses, organisations and industry bodies, largely representing travel operators rather than travel sellers, with Tui the only recognisable "agent" listed.



The list is also broadly representative of the stakeholders consulted when the taskforce was founded last year, with 27 of Tuesday’s meeting’s 31 attendees having contributed to the taskforce’s November 2020 report, which informed the government’s test to release scheme.



The full list of attendees ran:

Aviation: Airport Operators Association; Airlines UK; Nats; Iata; Heathrow; Gatwick; Manchester Airports Group; CAA; Edinburgh Airport; Tui; IAG; easyJet; Virgin Atlantic; Bar UK; dnata; Jet2.com





Maritime: UK Chamber of Shipping; Clia; MSC Group; Brittany Ferries; P&O Ferries; British Ports Association; DFDS; Royal Caribbean; Carnival; Viking Cruises





International rail: Eurostar; Eurotunnel





Industry bodies: VisitBritain; UKinbound; UKHospitality

A DfT spokesperson told TTG: "Further engagement will continue throughout the process."