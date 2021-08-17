South Africa was among the very first countries to be placed on the UK’s red list back in January following the emergence of the Beta variant of Covid-19.



It means for the past six months, all arrivals into the UK from South Africa have been required to quarantine in a government-appointed facility at their own expense.



More than 26,000 people have signed a parliament.uk petition calling on the government to "urgently review" its travel policy for South Africa "to ensure it is fully aligned with the latest scientific evidence" – which the petition’s creator suggests would involve removing the country from the red list.



The petition’s aims have been supported by Satsa, the body representing South Africa’s inbound tourism sector.

It says "all the evidence" suggests South Africa should be moved to the amber list owing to the low transmissibility of the Beta variant of Covid-19, first detected in South Africa, and the effectiveness of current vaccines against Beta.



Additionally, the organisation says Beta now represents less than 4% of new cases in South Africa, with Delta – the dominant variant in the UK and Europe – representing more than 90% of cases.



"South Africa’s infection rate is tracking well below the UK and several European countries on the amber list," The Telegraph reports Satsa as stating, with the organisation adding the UK’s stance looked "increasingly anomalous" now the likes of France, Germany, the Netherlands and the US have reopened travel to South Africa.