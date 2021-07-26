Reuters, citing a White House official, on Monday (26 July) reported the US had no plans to lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point".

"Given where we are today with the Delta variant, the United States will maintain existing travel restrictions at this point," Reuters reported the official as saying.



They added cases were rising in the US among those not fully vaccinated, with infections expected to continue rising in the weeks ahead.



Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention upped the UK’s Covid threat level to "very high" as cases of the Delta variant increased, and advised people not to travel to the UK.



Cases in the UK, though, where the Delta variant is now dominant, have gone down for five consecutive days in the period towards the end of last week to Sunday (25 July).