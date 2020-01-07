More than 160 are understood to have been onboard according to Iran’s foreign ministry. However, the country’s Civil Aviation Organisation said 176 people were onboard, 167 passengers and nine crew.



The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was en route to Kiev when it came down.



Iran’s Red Crescent humanitarian society has said there is no chance of finding any survivors from flight PS-752, the BBC reports.



Images from the crash scene show debris strewn over a wide area near Imam Khomeini (Tehran international) airport in south west Tehran.