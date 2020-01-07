A Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet crashed shortly after taking off from Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday morning (8 January).
More than 160 are understood to have been onboard according to Iran’s foreign ministry. However, the country’s Civil Aviation Organisation said 176 people were onboard, 167 passengers and nine crew.
The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, was en route to Kiev when it came down.
Iran’s Red Crescent humanitarian society has said there is no chance of finding any survivors from flight PS-752, the BBC reports.
Images from the crash scene show debris strewn over a wide area near Imam Khomeini (Tehran international) airport in south west Tehran.
The Ukrainian Embassy in Tehran said in a statement the aircraft suffered a technical issue shortly after taking off.
The disaster has not been linked with the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, which saw Iranian forces stage missile strikes on two US military bases in the region on Wednesday.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the crash of the Ukraine International Airlines flight shortly after take off from Tehran international airport," said Iata in a statement.
"Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives."