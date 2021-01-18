TTG is seeking nominations for its Contribution to Travel award that will be bestowed at the TTG Top 50 ceremony in March.

The award, sponsored by Holiday Extras, will be presented to a travel agency boss who has achieved not only success with their own retail business, but also contributed more widely to the travel industry.

Industry colleagues are asked to nominate senior leaders in retail who have demonstrated an innovative approach to doing business, or inspired others through their leadership, or given outstanding commitment to their local community, for example.

The award first launched in 2019 with Cherie Richards, at the time commercial director of travel agency consortium Global Travel Group, now chief business development officer at Not Just Travel, the recipient.

Nominations close on Friday 12 February. To make a nomination click here